City Holding Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 49,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

