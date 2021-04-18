Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $542,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,577,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

