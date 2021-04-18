CMG Global Holdings LLC Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 127,682 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000. Sterling Construction accounts for 2.6% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC owned 0.45% of Sterling Construction as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 391,495 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

STRL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 120,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $595.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

