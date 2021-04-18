CMG Global Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.2% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.94. 885,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,515. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $269.51 and a 1 year high of $492.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $474.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

