Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 998 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,660 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.8% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Adobe by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,634 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 28,966 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,907 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

ADBE opened at $525.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.21 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.75 and its 200-day moving average is $477.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

