CoinEx Token Achieves Market Cap of $45.10 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 58.7% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $45.10 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.37 or 0.00676177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00088904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038913 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

