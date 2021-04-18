Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $17.91 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after buying an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,213,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average of $142.19. The company has a market capitalization of $394.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

