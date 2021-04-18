Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELPVY opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 6.48%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

