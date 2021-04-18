Comparing Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) & Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Agile Therapeutics and Theratechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Theratechnologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 353.30%. Theratechnologies has a consensus target price of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 97.92%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

Risk & Volatility

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theratechnologies has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Theratechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Theratechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.61 million ($0.38) -4.79 Theratechnologies $63.22 million 5.34 -$12.50 million ($0.14) -25.71

Theratechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Agile Therapeutics. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Theratechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics N/A -56.84% -45.89% Theratechnologies -37.22% -135.78% -21.36%

Summary

Agile Therapeutics beats Theratechnologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients. Its pipeline products include F8 Formulation for the treatment of lipodystrophy in people living with HIV; TH-1902 for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer; and TH-1904 for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.