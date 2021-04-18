Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $2.39 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $544.09 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $471.81 or 0.00855453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,799 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

