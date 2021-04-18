Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.58% of Compugen worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 32.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,649 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compugen alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Compugen’s revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.