Conflux Network (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $921.07 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $921.07 million and $41.52 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,069.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,266.76 or 0.03971951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,009.85 or 0.01769529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.49 or 0.00486233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.04 or 0.00609856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.70 or 0.00581219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00066025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.96 or 0.00457265 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 823,279,331 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

