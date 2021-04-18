CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to announce $217.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.60 million to $218.18 million. CONMED reported sales of $214.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $999.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,904.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CONMED by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CONMED by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 318,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,368,000.

CNMD stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20. CONMED has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $136.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3,255.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.