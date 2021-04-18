Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

