Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $6.90 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,000. The Boeing comprises 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in The Boeing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 412.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 533.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 28.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $251.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.32. The company has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

