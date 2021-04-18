Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires 1,691 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 4.9% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after acquiring an additional 782,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 295,772 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 518,063 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,353. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50.

