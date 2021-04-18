Corrado Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,363 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QEFA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 969.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,874,000 after purchasing an additional 504,355 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 303,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period.

Shares of QEFA stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.89. 23,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,722. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96.

