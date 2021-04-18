Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,871 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,529 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,042,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,165,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

