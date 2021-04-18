Corrado Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. 32,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,949. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.