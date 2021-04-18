Corrado Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 15.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth $300,000.

Shares of KJAN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,759. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90.

