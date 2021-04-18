Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 23,094 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,094 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,933,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,541,138. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.