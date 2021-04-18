Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 30,881 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,881 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 20.9% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,202,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. 1,565,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.