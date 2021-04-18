Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $4.48 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $21.28 or 0.00037896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,261.70 or 1.00207722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00131230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001831 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,475,043 coins and its circulating supply is 210,690,440 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

