Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 282,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.