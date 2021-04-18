Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.7% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $216.93. The company had a trading volume of 54,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,638. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $216.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

