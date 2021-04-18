Covesting (COV) Market Capitalization Tops $12.42 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Covesting has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001225 BTC on major exchanges. Covesting has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and $263,183.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00070219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.20 or 0.00674832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00089162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00038946 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting (COV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.