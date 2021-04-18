Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 1,849 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $268.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $165.25 and a one year high of $268.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.