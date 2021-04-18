Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 4,729 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

NYSE CVX opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

