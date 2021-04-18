Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 812 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $153.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

