Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,737 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

