Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 2,556.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,493 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,597 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,821,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,393,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 424,805.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 594,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 594,727 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 502,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

