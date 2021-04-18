Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 3,349 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $153.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.26. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $116.54 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

