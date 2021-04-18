Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 73,320 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 129.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned about 0.86% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

EQAL opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.