Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 9,015 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $162.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.34 and a 200 day moving average of $135.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.