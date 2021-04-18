Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 212.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Shares of GXC stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $91.70 and a 12 month high of $156.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.41.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.