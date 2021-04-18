Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.