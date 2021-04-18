Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,540 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCN. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 67,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 96,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.77 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

