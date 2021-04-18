Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 656,662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 584,309 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after purchasing an additional 718,916 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $102.42 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $108.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.