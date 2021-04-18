Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $5.38 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $108.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

