Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $305.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.57 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

