Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $9.31 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 1.52% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $125.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $130.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

