Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases 2,015 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

NYSE:CAT opened at $233.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.