Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases 404,367 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 636.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,367 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 227,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 146,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

