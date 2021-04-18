Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases 81,956 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 17,003.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,956 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 183,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.31.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.