Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

