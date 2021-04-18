Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,695,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,502 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,548,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,310,000 after acquiring an additional 275,456 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 789,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 155,244 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 242,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

