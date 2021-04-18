Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,844,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,689,000 after acquiring an additional 367,970 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 667,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,369,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 189,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.