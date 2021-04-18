Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Sells 37,480 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,480 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 238,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 36,190 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 139,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 389,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

