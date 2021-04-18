Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Sells 53,527 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,527 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,778,000 after purchasing an additional 227,200 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,038,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,107,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 245,391 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 316,543 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

