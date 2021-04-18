Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,406,000 after buying an additional 608,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,566,000 after purchasing an additional 325,014 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 251,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 629,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80.

